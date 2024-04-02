Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Down 5.3% in March

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

