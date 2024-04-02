Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sonoco Products’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sonoco Products in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

SON has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SON opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

