Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.32.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.