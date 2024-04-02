Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $142,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

