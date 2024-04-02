BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.77.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Increases Dividend

DOO opened at C$98.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.94. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

