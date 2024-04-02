BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.3 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
