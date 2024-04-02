Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $205.21 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

