Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,443,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 124,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $312.13 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

