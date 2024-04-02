Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $312.13 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.