Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Calbee Stock Performance

CBCFF opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Calbee has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81.

Get Calbee alerts:

About Calbee

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.