California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in California Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 38.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of California Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRC opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. California Resources’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

