Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price to $34.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

NVEI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -540.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.68. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.