Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.37. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.99 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.