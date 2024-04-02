Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 1,443,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.5 days.
Capital Power Stock Performance
Shares of CPXWF opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $34.51.
About Capital Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.