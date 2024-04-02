Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 1,443,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.5 days.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

About Capital Power

See Also

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

