Caprock Group LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $54.06.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

