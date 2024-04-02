Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

