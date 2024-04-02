Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

