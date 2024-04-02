Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

NYSE:FMC opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

