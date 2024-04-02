Caprock Group LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,726,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.