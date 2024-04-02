Caprock Group LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MPC opened at $204.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

