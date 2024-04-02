Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after acquiring an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,173,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

