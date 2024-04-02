Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

DLTR stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

