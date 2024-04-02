Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,198 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.5 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $264.25 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -163.12 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.