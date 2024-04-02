Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

