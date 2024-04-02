Caprock Group LLC Sells 5,113 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

