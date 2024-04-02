Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 1,213,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at C$6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.59. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$6.52.
About Capstone Copper
