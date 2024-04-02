CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Trimmed by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

