C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.00

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 164.16 ($2.06), with a volume of 7815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.80 ($2.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C&C Group

C&C Group Trading Up 0.6 %

About C&C Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £645.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,730.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,340.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 563.93.

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.