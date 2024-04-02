C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.00

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 164.16 ($2.06), with a volume of 7815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.80 ($2.06).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
