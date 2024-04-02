Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

