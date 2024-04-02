Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after purchasing an additional 118,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Century Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

