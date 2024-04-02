CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CGG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGYY opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $270.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.88. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter. CGG had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

CGG Company Profile

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

Further Reading

