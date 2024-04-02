Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 868,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 632.2 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.