Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.38 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.