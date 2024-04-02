Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 9.3% in March

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

