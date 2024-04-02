Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58,912 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Bensler LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

