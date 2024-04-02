Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 241.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $363.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $367.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.03. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.