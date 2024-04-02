Chicago Capital LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 442.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $404.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.