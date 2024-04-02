Chicago Capital LLC Has $54.12 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $54,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

