China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,804,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 21,086,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWIF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. China Power International Development has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

China Power International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.