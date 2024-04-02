Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.56.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CB opened at $257.38 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

