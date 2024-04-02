Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Florian Baumgartner Sells 5,683 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,356.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

