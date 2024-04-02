Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Florian Baumgartner Sells 5,683 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,356.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23.
Cimpress Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $100.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
