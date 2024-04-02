Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

