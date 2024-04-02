Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,114 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

