Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,734 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $543.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

SecureWorks Profile

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 in the last ninety days. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.