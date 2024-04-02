Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1,019.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Global Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 27.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of 18.72.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
