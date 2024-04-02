Citigroup Inc. Has $56,000 Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $70,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VCTR opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.