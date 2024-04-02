Citigroup Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 66,420 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

