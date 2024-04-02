Citigroup Inc. Has $64,000 Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMTL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMTL opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

