Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $70.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

