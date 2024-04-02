Citigroup Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Spectral AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the third quarter worth $1,709,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Spectral AI during the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Spectral AI in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDAI stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Spectral AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Spectral AI ( NASDAQ:MDAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Spectral AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

