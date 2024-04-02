Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $405.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.31. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.84 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

